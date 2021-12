Category: World Published on Sunday, 19 December 2021 18:59 Hits: 8

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -The Ethiopian military is again in control of the town of Lalibela, famed for its rock churches, state media reported on Sunday, showing pictures of the deputy prime minister visiting the site. Read full story

