Trump dismisses calls for police reform because cops 'kill more white people'

Donald J. Trump is a racist. The “J” in his name stands for “RACIST.” You can look that up. CBS News is promoting a rare new interview that the Donald gave to a non-ultra right-wing propaganda outlet this week. Speaking with reporter Catherine Herridge, the interview seems to have ranged from Trump’s unhealthy opinions and thoughts on school reopening virtually (he thinks it’s a bad idea not to throw kids into a vat of virus) to race relations in our country.

Herridge asked Trump about the unjust treatment and murder of George Floyd, which Trump has called “terrible.” When she asked Trump, “why are African Americans still dying at the hands of law enforcement in this country?” Trump’s response was not simply telling, it was piteously predictable. “So are white people. So are white people. What a terrible question.” But Trump wasn’t done digging that stupid racist’s hole, because this wouldn’t be a Donald Trump interview if he didn’t add some kind of complete lie to his ignorant response.

Trump went on to explain: “So are white people. More white people, by the way. More white people!” This may come as news to you because … it isn’t a real thing. It’s as factually accurate as saying Donald Trump is not the embodiment of corrupt narcissistic mediocrity. As many point out, while there are a lot more white folks than Black people, Black men are three and a half times more likely to be killed by law enforcement than their white counterparts. But. Let’s pretend that Donald Trump is right. Let us pretend that there is in fact no real racism, and our country’s long history of racism, specifically against Black people, ended with Barack Obama’s election to office as a secret Muslim communist revolutionary...Trump’s opinion of law enforcement is that killing American citizens willy-nilly isn’t a problem. In fact, bringing it up—specifically bringing it up in regards to racial injustice—is a ”terrible question.”

Later in the interview Trump said he was “comfortable” with the Confederate flag being waved at his rallies because "you know, it depends on what your definition is. But I am comfortable with freedom of speech. It's very simple." Of course, the peaceful protesters that were tear-gassed away from a Washington, D.C. church Trump wanted to have a lame photo op in front of might contradict Trump’s magnanimous faux-attitude towards “freedom of speech.”

Because I’m not one who tends to care about taking the high road, I would also like to point out that Donald Trump looks sweaty and weird and shitty in this interview. Just saying, the inside and the outside are really syncing up more than ever.

