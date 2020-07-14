Daily Kos endorses longtime ally and progressive champion Ed Markey for Senate in Massachusetts

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 16:00 Hits: 5

Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey has for years been a stalwart ally of Daily Kos and the progressive movement in a way few others have been. That’s why we’re proud to endorse this singular public servant in the Democratic primary on Sept. 1.

Daily Kos seldom backs incumbents, but we’re engaging this time because the Senate would be a much poorer place without Markey in it. His unflagging dedication as a force for progress is why we need his help getting our country back on track. On the issues, Markey can't be beat. For experience, Markey can't be beat.

That includes his leadership on an existential issue for Daily Kos: net neutrality. Way back in 2006, Markey wrote the Network Neutrality Act, the first net neutrality bill in the House of Representatives. One of the our very first activism campaigns was waged in support of Markey’s net neutrality amendment to that year's overhaul of the Telecommunications Act.

We did not succeed on that occasion, but Markey and Daily Kos kept on fighting and fighting and fighting—and together we will keep on fighting. Last year, Markey led 46 Senate Democrats in introducing the "Save the Internet Act," which would reverse the Trump Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) decision to repeal net neutrality protections and make the FCC's 2015 Open Internet Order law. He will see it through with a new administration and a new Senate.

We've counted on Ed Markey for his leadership on another existential issue as well, an existential issue for all of us: climate change. In 2009, Markey sponsored the landmark American Clean Energy and Security Act, still the only comprehensive climate legislation ever to pass a chamber of Congress. In 2019, Markey co-authored the Green New Deal with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, sponsoring the bill in the Senate.

Markey isn't a newcomer to the fight for social justice, either. After the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmad Arbery, and George Floyd, among the many other Black people who have been murdered at the hands of law enforcement, he joined with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to introduce legislation to end qualified immunity for police officers. He's a co-sponsor of the only reparations bill in the Senate and, to date, is the sole co-sponsor of Sen. Cory Booker's Next Step Act to further federal criminal justice reform. He’s working to shut down private prisons and remove the perverse incentives that feed the school-to-prison pipeline.

Markey’s commitment to justice runs long and deep. In 1996, Markey was one of just 67 members of the House to courageously vote against the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act, which hatefully sought to define marriage as “one man, one woman” and was supported by a majority of Democrats in Congress at the time. Since then, he's continued working for equality, authoring legislation such as the GLOBE Act to promote LGBTQ rights around the world.

It doesn’t end there. Markey backs Medicare for All and was an original cosponsor of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ legislation in 2017. He took early and aggressive action to protect the health and safety of Americans in the coronavirus crisis: Markey was the first in the Senate to call on Donald Trump to designate this crisis as a national emergency and to invoke the Defense Production Act to gear up domestic production of personal protection equipment for front-line healthcare and essential workers. He's introduced legislation with Sanders and Kamala Harris that would provide $2,000 every month to American families for the duration of the pandemic. Markey also introduced legislation that would invest $1 billion for research and development of a universal coronavirus vaccine.

We are facing unprecedented threats to the nation's future, to the rule of law. We don't just have the pandemic and the devastation it’s leaving in its wake. We don't just have a rapidly deteriorating climate. We don’t just have skyrocketing economic inequality. We don't just have the absolute worst president in the history of presidents blundering his way through these multiple crises. We've got the most corrupt and dangerous president ever, who has been allowed by his Republican abettors in Congress to systematically dismantle every part of the government he can get his grubby, stubby fingers on.

Getting rid of Trump is just the first step in our salvation as a republic. Rebuilding everything he has destroyed is going to take a Senate committed to and experienced in making government work again. Ed Markey has proved himself. He's not there to grandstand. He's not there for the title. He's there to do the work, and he deserves to keep his job.

