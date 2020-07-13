Daughter slams governor after father dies of COVID-19 in state that reopened too early

Category: World Published on Monday, 13 July 2020 16:40 Hits: 7

As the nation continues to face the novel coronavirus pandemic with almost no guidance on the federal level, states grab at various approaches to keeping the public relatively safe and healthy. In some states, like Arizona, there is no statewide mandate requiring people to wear masks or other face coverings, and the state began reopening too early in the pandemic. That’s part of why Kristin Urquiza, who is grieving her late father, Mark Urquiza, slammed politicians in his obituary, which was published last Wednesday in Arizona Republic, as reported by CNN. Urquiza says her father died of COVID-19 after spending several weeks in the hospital, noting that, “like so many others, should not have died from Covid-19."

In a letter to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Urquiza calls out politicians specifically, saying her dad “contracted the virus during the period when you forbade local governments from implementing their own safety measures, such as mandating the wearing of masks, to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 through Executive Order 2020-36.” She added that she can ”attest that poor policy and terrible leadership was responsible for his death." Urquiza also invited Gov. Ducey to her father’s burial.

Though the obituary includes heartwarming memories of her dad, perhaps the most breathtaking sentence is as follows: “His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continued to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis and the inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk.”

In an interview with NPR, Urquiza noted, “I was one of the first people to publicly come out and point the finger, if you will, at the right individuals who are responsible for this.” She added that she hadn’t yet received a response from the governor regarding the funeral invite, though she says she confirmed receipt of the letter.

In an interview with CNN, Urquiza told the news outlet that even in her grief, she’s focused on fighting for a better future, saying, “these deaths are preventable as long as we are focused on a coordinated response that minimizes risk and puts people first.”

As The Washington Post reports, Urquiza’s daughter said her dad rarely left the house initially, except to do his job in manufacturing, which was deemed essential. But as the state reopened, Urquiza says her father believed it was safe to go out again. He died on June 30.

Here is a photo of the obituary, which has gone viral on Twitter.

And here is a copy of the letter sent to Gov. Ducey.

Here is a video interview with Urquiza and other surviving relatives, courtesy of the Arizona Republic on YouTube.

