This Week in Statehouse Action: 2 Lock 2 Down edition

Hello, and happy early Independence Day to all who observe!
(And, of course, as an erudite consumer of this missive, I know you’ll observe in a responsible, socially-distanced way. Because Lockdown 2: The New Batch is going to suck enough as it is.)
As a lot of states whose Republican governors reopened businesses prematurely in the middle of a damn pandemic begin to grapple with the obvious and avoidable fallout, a lot of state-level action right now is extremely coronavirus-related.
Metcalfe has also introduced a resolution calling for the impeachment of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, saying in a statement that Wolf’s businesses closures and other measures he’s taken to combat the spread of the coronavirus have “caused immeasurable harm an hardship for far more Pennsylvanians than the virus!”
I dunno, getting a deadly disease seems like a pretty severe hardship
The lawmaker, Rep. Willie Dove, was quite understandably outraged at the proposal.
For his part, Capps has resorted to racist tropes against his opponent, Patrick Penn, and has suggested that Penn is a Democratic plant because he’s Black.
Okay, this has all been interesting, but I did promise you non-coronavirus related content.
And, well, tomorrow is an important day.
No, not because it’s Independence Day Eve.
And not because it’s my half-birthday.
(Which it is.)
Election Day is four short months from July 3.
And this is a year that ends in zero.
Which makes this Election Day the final chance for Democrats to flip legislative chambers and put themselves in position in states across the country to prevent another decade of GOP gerrymandering.
Thousands of seats are on the ballot this fall.
And yes, all state legislative elections in each and every state are important.
But because redistricting is at stake, some are a bit more important than others this fall.
Democrats taking a birds-eye view of these elections (c’est moi) have to weigh a number of factors when it comes to prioritizing states, chambers, and seats this year.
How many seats do Democrats need to flip to win a majority in the chamber?
Do past election results, political trends, or other factors indicate that Democrats can flip that many seats in a single election?
Was Democratic recruitment strong?
Do legislators in that state impact redistricting (some states, like California, task independent commissions with drawing legislative and congressional maps)?
These are the chief factors I’ve weighed in determining my state legislative chamber priority target list for 2020.
Topmost among those targets are (in alphabetical order, nothing to read into here):
Arizona House (Dems need to flip two for a majority)
Arizona Senate (Dems need to flip three)
Michigan House (Dems need to flip four)
Minnesota Senate (flip two)
North Carolina House (flip six)
North Carolina Senate (flip five)
Pennsylvania House (flip nine)
Texas House (flip nine)
In Arizona, flipping either chamber would break the Republican trifecta. While legislative and congressional maps there are drawn by an independent redistricting commission, Republicans have spent the entire decade trying to undermine and dismantle the body; as long as the GOP has complete control of the state, fair redistricting is in real danger.
In Michigan, flipping the House would help stymie ongoing GOP efforts to dismantle or defang the independent redistricting commission the party’s been attacking since voters approved it in 2018.
In Minnesota, flipping the state Senate would give Democrats a governing trifecta (governorship, House, Senate) and complete control of the redistricting process.
Flipping at least one chamber in North Carolina is essential to preventing another GOP gerrymander of the state. The Democratic governor is generally favored to win reelection here, but it doesn’t matter—the legislature has complete control of legislative and congressional redistricting.
While Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is positioned to veto egregious partisan gerrymanders sent to him by the legislature, flipping a chamber in Pennsylvania would give him a redistricting partner, so to speak, which would send him a fair map to approve, levy against the GOP in negotiations, or be considered by the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court in litigation.
Flipping the Texas House would break the GOP trifecta in the state and give Democrats a say in the redistricting process for the first time since the infamous DeLay-mander of 2003.
Over the coming weeks, I’ll be going in to detail on each of these chambers—challenges, opportunities, available paths to victory, targeted districts, and the like. And I’ll be adding target chambers as the electoral landscape shifts and solidifies as we approach November.
But let’s start with the relative layup of the bunch: Minnesota Senate.
As ever, much love to the beautiful brains at Daily Kos Elections who crunch the numbers that give us presidential and other statewide elections results broken down by legislative district.
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015