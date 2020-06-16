Senate Democrats call for investigation into Barr's role in 'misuse of force' against protesters

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 June 2020 15:30 Hits: 7

Senate Democrats are calling on the Justice Department’s inspector general for an “immediate investigation” into Attorney General William Barr’s role in directing the use of force against peaceful protesters. “This misuse of force is all the more alarming given that the Attorney General appears to have issued this order to allow President Trump to walk across the street from the White House for a political photo-op in front of St. John’s Church,” the letter to Inspector General Michael Horowitz continues.

The letter, led by Sen. Mazie Hirono and joined by another 20 Democrats, doesn’t stop there. The Democrats also call on Horowitz to investigate Barr’s role in “deploying federal law enforcement and security agencies to seemingly suppress protests and intimidate protesters throughout the country who are peacefully exercising their First Amendment rights.” The Democrats question the use of federal forces without identification and some “who are trained to deal with prison riots, hostage situations, or other similar circumstances, but not adequately trained in protecting the constitutional rights of Americans engaged in peaceful protests.”

The Democratic senators aren’t the first group to call on Horowitz to investigate Barr’s role in the attack on protesters. Last week, more than 1,250 former Justice Department staffers wrote to Horowitz, saying: “The rule of law, the maintenance of the Department’s integrity, and the very safety of our citizens demand nothing less” than such an investigation.

These requests to Horowitz come against a backdrop of Donald Trump firing a string of inspectors general, including for the State Department and Department of Transportation and the Intelligence Community, as well as the principal deputy inspector general at the Department of Health and Human Services. Will those firings have the intended chilling effect on other inspectors general when they consider which investigations to open? On a less troubling front, Horowitz also “could face some jurisdictional limits,” The Washington Post reports, since oversight of some Justice Department decisions lies with the Office of Professional Responsibility.

What’s clear is an investigation is badly needed: The Trump administration at large and Barr specifically have repeatedly lied about how and when the decision to clear Lafayette Square of protesters was made and how that decision was carried out.

