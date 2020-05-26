Monday Night Owls: Rightwing props push bothsiderism BS to let Republicans off the hook on Trump

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 02:30 Hits: 6

Driftglass writes—Over at True Conservatism HQ...

...it only took Republican strategist Mike Murphy and retired Rush Limbaugh imitator Charlie Sykes ten minutes to break out that old, reliable jug of Both Siderist popskull... Murphy: ...well there's such corrosive cynicism. And you saw it on the Left with Bush... uh... uh...Blood for Oil, that's what it's all about! Y'know, there're...there're... there're...activists on either ideological side or...uh...I wouldn't even say if Trump is ideological. It's more of a cult of personality/populism. He's more Juan Peron than anything else. But they...they need chew toys to believe in. You know, simple unified field theories... No matter how loudly the Never Trumpers may bark and bray about the awfulness of "Trump world" and "Trumpists," if they want to stay on good paper with the establishment media, they must eventually get around to reciting the obligatory "Both Siderist" shibboleth of the establishment media tribe.

It is their "Danegeld"—the tax or tribute that must be paid in order to stay in the good graces of the people who decide who gets to be on camera in front of millions of people and who gets to shout impotently from [the] peanut gallery. Dare to publicly suggest that the fatal problem with American politics is The. Republican. Party. Period. and you risk a reduction in your status within the Insiders Clubs. Dare to publicly suggest that the reason Donald Trump exists is because the Republican Party has been a shitpile of bigots and imbeciles for decades and that party and media elite damn well knew it and tacitly approved of it because it was winning them elections and making them wealthy and you will never be heard from again.

