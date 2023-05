Category: World Published on Friday, 26 May 2023 10:17 Hits: 5

Police in Paris have scuffled with protesters demanding climate action from French oil giant TotalEnergies. The company's board opposes a resolution calling for a commitment to steeper absolute emissions cuts by 2030.

