Published on Friday, 26 May 2023

In this week’s podcast, the TWiCE team talks to Miroslava Sirotnikova, BIRN's former Slovak correspondent, about the fallout from the acquittal, for a second time, of businessman Marian Kocner in the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée.

