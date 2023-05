Category: World Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 09:29 Hits: 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The use of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test results cannot be used as conclusive evidence to grant Malaysian citizenship, says Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2023/05/25/dna-test-results-can039t-be-used-as-evidence-to-grant-citizenship-says-home-minister