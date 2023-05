Category: World Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 09:59 Hits: 3

DAKAR (Reuters) - Senegal's public prosecutor on Wednesday asked judges overseeing the rape trial of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to find him guilty and sentence him to 10 years in jail, which would likely bar him for running for president in elections next year. Read full story

