The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Hypocrite Cruz Decries 'Elites' Who Use Private Security

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Hypocrite Cruz Decries 'Elites' Who Use Private Security

The Harvard-educated Cruz, who lives in a gated community, and has a net worth of around $44mil, spoke out at the recent NRA convention against liberal "elites" who advocate for gun control but live in gated communities and hire private security. Strangely enough, he is the number #1 user of bodyguards among Republicans in Congress, spending more even than Ultra MAGA Marjorie Taylor Greene. So much so in fact that "the Atlas Glinn website features a photo of a security detail guarding Cruz in a parade car." He's literally the poster child for using private security among members of Congress.

Source: Daily Beast

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) went before the National Rifle Association’s annual gathering on Friday, he spoke about liberal “elites” who advocate for gun control while hiding behind “private security.”

But the irony of Cruz making that statement is that it’s actually Cruz himself who spends the most on private bodyguards among Republicans in Congress.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/06/ted-cruz-who-decried-elites-using-private

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version