Stewart Rhodes Sentenced To 18 Years For Seditious Conspiracy

My favorite story about Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes has to do with his eyepatch. The pro-gun nitwit dropped his firearm and shot himself in the face. My second favorite story is that he was just sentenced to prison for 18 years after being convicted of seditious conspiracy (see video above) in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
U.S. Judge Amit Mehta said that Rhodes still presents a threat even though Rhodes described himself as a political prisoner and said the experience had been "surreal."
According to NBC's Scott MacFarlane, the Judge noted that Rhodes was "celebrating" in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. "It doesn't sound like you were just there for a security detail. Even as you've been incarcerated, you've alluded to violence as acceptable.. to address grievances."
Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2023/05/stewart-rhodes-sentenced-18-years