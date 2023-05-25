Stewart Rhodes Sentenced To 18 Years For Seditious Conspiracy

Articles

My favorite story about Oath Keepers' founder Stewart Rhodes has to do with his eyepatch. The pro-gun nitwit dropped his firearm and shot himself in the face. My second favorite story is that he was just sentenced to prison for 18 years after being convicted of seditious conspiracy (see video above) in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

U.S. Judge Amit Mehta said that Rhodes still presents a threat even though Rhodes described himself as a political prisoner and said the experience had been "surreal."

According to NBC's Scott MacFarlane, the Judge noted that Rhodes was "celebrating" in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack. "It doesn't sound like you were just there for a security detail. Even as you've been incarcerated, you've alluded to violence as acceptable.. to address grievances."

that was not a good day for our democracy. but you celebreated it. you told alpers you're only regret was you should have brought the weapons. could've hanged nancy pelosi from a lamppost. didn't sound like you were just there for a security detail.

