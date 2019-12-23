Jesus Candy Causes Democracy Decay At Peterson AFB

Articles

Colorado Springs has long been a center of fundamentalist Christian proselytizing, especially since a massive influx of parachurch organizations beginning in the late 1980s, and military bases in the area have repeatedly been targeted in multiple ways, large and small. But, when religious freedom is under constant attack, the small things—ones those in charge hope that no one outside will notice—can become overwhelming. Welcome to the “Jesus” candy, the latest such example brought to light at Peterson Air Force Base, via an email sent to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, with the photographic proof shown above. “The base exchange at Peterson Air Force Base is currently selling ‘Jesus’ candy,” the email said. “The exchange at the Air Force Academy was also selling ‘Jesus’ candy at Halloween, although I didn't get any pictures of that.” It might seem overly sensitive to uninformed outsiders, but not to those living there. “Peterson’s selling of for-profit, clearly marked 'Jesus candy' at its base exchange (BX) is merely the fundamentalist Christian straw breaking the MRFF clients' backs,” MRFF founder and President Mikey Weinstein said. “Any pathetically-proffered pretense by the U.S. Air Force at Peterson that Christmas is a mere secular holiday is totally belied and betrayed by this in your face sale of this ‘proselytizing’ candy with the fundamentalist Christian version of its ‘God’s name' emblazoned on all over the packaging." MRFF researcher Chris Rodda agreed about conditions there.

