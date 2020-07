Articles

Category: Food Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 08:59 Hits: 5

Missing your regular cup of cold brew? We get it — It's hot outside, and maybe you're avoiding unnecessary outings. Life Kit walks you through a super simple cold brew recipe you can make at home.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/894863556/an-easy-cold-brew-recipe-you-can-make-at-home?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=food