Research offers clues for potential widespread HIV cure in people

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 25 May 2023 18:15 Hits: 2

New animal research is helping explain why at least five people have become HIV-free after receiving a stem cell transplant, and may bring scientists closer to developing what they hope will be a widespread cure for the virus that causes AIDS. A new study describes how two nonhuman primates were cured of the monkey form of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant. It also reveals that two circumstances must co-exist for a cure to occur and documents the order in which HIV is cleared from the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141517.htm