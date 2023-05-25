The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Research offers clues for potential widespread HIV cure in people

New animal research is helping explain why at least five people have become HIV-free after receiving a stem cell transplant, and may bring scientists closer to developing what they hope will be a widespread cure for the virus that causes AIDS. A new study describes how two nonhuman primates were cured of the monkey form of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant. It also reveals that two circumstances must co-exist for a cure to occur and documents the order in which HIV is cleared from the body.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2023/05/230525141517.htm

