Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 22:20 Hits: 3

Weed killers of the future could soon be based on failed antibiotics. Researchers have found a molecule which was initially developed to treat tuberculosis but failed to progress out of the lab as an antibiotic is now showing promise as a powerful foe for weeds that invade our gardens and cost farmers billions of dollars each year.

