Music Review - `Locked Down and Loaded"` by Dallas Moore (ca)

An acoustic guitar is all Dallas Moore needs to cast the perfect synopsis of the last four months. "Locked Down and Loaded," the new single from his upcoming EP—the aptly titled Quarantine Sessions —finds Moore singing truths that nearly every American can relate to in light of the country shutting down back in March. But for Moore, the truths that hit closest to home are what it means to be a touring musician during a global pandemic. Regardless of where you're at, though, "Locked Down and Loaded" is a universal chorus for all Americans. As he sings, "It's so plain to see that something ain't right, so I'm locked down and loaded tonight." Moore may not provide any answers, but he does point listeners toward hope through his honest reflection.