Music Review - `Hillbilly Love` by Scott Holstein (ea)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - EleniA Published on Thursday, 16 July 2020 01:53 Hits: 105

Scott Holstein - Hillbilly Love (click on image to watch video)

16 July 2020

Scott Holstein’s twangy new single “Hillbilly Love” harkens back to the Outlaw Country movement spearheaded back in the ‘70s by Willie, Waylon and the boys. His grumbly baritone offers a wry shout-out to those forgotten folks whose “cultural revolution was written in the mountains and the stars.” Chockful of sawing fiddles, gritty electric guitars and keening pedal steel, the song locks into a four-on-the-floor groove. Equal parts sincere and sardonic, it’s the perfect antidote to the Summertime blahs.



Eleni P. Austin - I was born into a large, loud Greek family and spent my formative years in the Los Angeles enclaves of Laurel Canyon and Los Feliz. My mother moved us to the Palm Springs area just in time for puberty and Disco. I have spent over 40 years working in record stores, starting back in High School.

I wrote music reviews for the Desert Sun from 1983 to 1988. I began doing the same for the Coachella Valley Weekly in 2012.

I live in Palm Springs with my wife and our amazing dog, Denver.