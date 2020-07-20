Music Review - `Hillbilly Love` by Scott Holstein (jm)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JohnM Published on Monday, 20 July 2020

Scott Holstein- Hillbilly Love (click on image to watch video)

20 July 2020

It would be easy to dismiss Scott Holstein’s latest single, “Hillbilly Love,” as just another country novelty song. That is until you hear it. With steady drumming and some telecaster twangs backing up Holstein’s unmistakably gruff baritone, the song starts midtempo and builds up quickly to a full on Bluegrass/Country barroom stomp. Lyrically, with the song - despite the gimmicky title and chorus – is surprisingly genuine and relatable regardless of where you grew up. Pride, love, passion and self-awareness are all crammed into a span of less than four-minutes; “It’s a state of mind, this hillbilly-ism, you’ve got to give it your all in the time you’re given… When push comes to shove, we’ll rise above and show some hillbilly love.”

The single marks a strong step forward, for the Nashville (by-way-of-West Virginia) musician, building on the music of his 2015 debut, Cold Coal Town. It’s not clear yet whether “Hillbilly Love” is a one-off single or a prelude teasing a follow up album. Regardless it’s an endearing song that only grows on you with repeat listens.

John B. Moore has been covering the seemingly disparate, but surprisingly complimentary genres of Americana and punk rock for the past 20 years.

Blurt/New Noise Magazine/InSite Atlanta/NeuFutur Magazine

twitter @jbmoore00