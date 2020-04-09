Music Review - 'Interrupted' by Renele (dm)

Articles

Renele – a country duo of two sisters – makes it debut with a six song record, Interrupted. The ebullience and effervescence of the country-rock hybrid will return listeners to the 1990s when country artists and entertainers were learning to infuse elements of pop and rock and roll into their music, without compromising on their country integrity.

The DiSisto sisters are at their most effective when they turn the amplifiers of their country influence up to the maximum level. The opening, “Someone Else is Gonna Love You,” is a honky tonk pick me up in the spirit of Trisha Yearwood’s early, upbeat material. “Would It Have Been so Bad” is a demonstration of effective and intimate country storytelling – the grace of emotional touch that defines country songwriting with lyrics like, “Would it have been so bad to have flowers in the yard?” directed toward a former lover who turned his back on the promise of domestic bliss.

Renele takes a few missteps when they overly indulge their pop sensibilities on songs like “He Loves Me With Those Eyes” and “If I Ain’t Broke, Don’t Try and Fix.” The former has a sentimentality, in music and lyrics, that contradicts its surrounding songs, while the latter seems to aim for Jessi Colter territory, but falls short.

Colter, the widow of Waylon Jennings, is seemingly a vocal inspiration to the DiSisto sisters, and they honor her well on the anthem of attitude, “Don’t Need to Take it Like a Man.”

Renele, with “Interrupted,” offers an enjoyable appetizer of country music, naturally making the listener eager for the eventual entrée.

David Masciotra (www.davidmasciotra.com) is the author of four books, including Barack Obama: Invisible Man (Eyewear Publishing, 2017) and Mellencamp: American Troubadour (University Press of Kentucky, 2015).