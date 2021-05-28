Music Review - 'I Ain't Your Momma` by Rhonda Funk (jh)

Articles

Category: Music Reviewer - JimH Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 01:01 Hits: 142

Ronda Funk - I Ain't Your Momma (click on image to watch video)

28 May 2021

I Ain’t Your Momma, an EP, is the fourth release from Nashville’s Rhonda Funk and the sassy, no-holds barred approach reminds of when Gretchen Wilson stormed the airwaves with her defiantly independent female anthems. As is the case with many too many female singers with these kinds of messages, Funk comes across as overwrought on the title track and “I Could Get Used to This” yet she demonstrates a more natural delivery and well-rounded vocals on her cover on Jon Bon Jovi’s “Whole Lot of Leavin’,” where her emotive vocals speak to the essence of heartbreak.

“More Than a Table” is the best cut, with Funk offering a tender ode to one she truly admires. However, that vibe is erased immediately with the scornful, raging, all too loud “Liar, Liar” where she calls out the deceitful partner who did such a poor job of covering his tracks. She redeems herself somewhat in “Cumberland Falls,” a place that impressed her early in life and continues to exert its grip. Yet, this tune too suffers some from overproduction.

Funk does have the star quality and radio-friendly approach that will likely produce several hit singles. She seems to have the production team and musicians in place to make that happen, calling on, among others guitarist Tom Britt (Vince Gill), multi-instrumentalist Joe Spivey (Time Jumpers) and B3 wizard Paul Brown (The Waterboys). Production comes from bassist John Heithaus and drummer Pete Young.

So, if you favor the aggressive don’t-mess-with-me stance, Funk brings plenty of spit and venom but her artistry is best revealed in her more tender moments.

Jim Hynes is an independent contributor on music for several magazines, including Elmore and Country Standard Time. He has also written for Variety. He was a listener-supported public station(s) radio host for 25 years in CT, MI, NJ and PA. He is also a Live music host/Emcee at several national and regional venues.