Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 21 July 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

President Trump is renewing his push for a payroll-tax cut to be part of the next coronavirus relief package, adding a wrinkle to forthcoming negotiations.Trump over the past week has stressed that payroll-tax relief is one of his top legislative...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/508235-trump-payroll-tax-cut-creates-new-headache-for-republicans