Resupply Cargo Craft Docking to Station Live on NASA TV

The Progress 81 cargo craft approaches the International Space Station on June 3, 2022 for a docking to the Zvezda service module’s rear port.

NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website now are providing live coverage of the rendezvous and docking of a Roscosmos cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station. An automatic docking to the Poisk module is planned at 12:20 p.m. EDT.

The uncrewed Progress 84 launched on a Soyuz rocket at 8:56 a.m. EDT Wednesday, May 24 (5:56 p.m. Baikonur time) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

