Law Enforcement Memorial, Washington, D.C. - 14 Oct 2021

Law enforcement officers from across the United States gathered on the National Mall to remember those officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of their community. At the 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund added 394 officers to the roll call of 22,611 officers killed in the line of duty since 1786. Bearing candles and blue roses, [XYZ number*] officers and their families gathered for a reading of names of the 99 officers killed in 2021, the 295 officers killed in 2020 (including 182 COVID-related fatalities), and 99 unrecognized officers from previous years.