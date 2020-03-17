First Ripple Recognition - Doing what you can

Test Blog

My friend shared this facebook post with me. Eight Oaks Farm Distillery is a business in our local area doing what they can, where they can. Thank you, Eight Oaks Farm Distillery for your generosity of spirit and skill. (tdr editor)

Message below is copied from Eight Oaks Distillery facebook page:

"We love this community, and we love all of you. Please read our update.

We don’t take the situation with Coronavirus lightly, and as it continues to develop it is our responsibility to do what is best for our crew and our community, not by acting out of panic, but out of a sense of what is right.

Here’s what we’re doing right now:

We’ve immediately shifted our crew and our resources to begin making hand sanitizer and cleaning products for the community and our customers. We are actively working to have it available within the next week or so.

Effective immediately, until further notice, we will NOT serve cocktails or samples in the Tasting Room. The Tasting Room will continue to be open for bottle sales.

Trè Locally Sourced will have food available for take out.

We’re looking at delivery options to bring our spirits to your door, free of charge, within a specific area of Pennsylvania—please stay tuned.

Watch for more information about our revised days and hours of operation about bottle sales and food.

As this situation evolves we will continue to keep you posted. This situation is likely to get worse before it gets better—bars and restaurants around the country are closing, and while we know this may cause uncertainty and frustration, we’ll get through this together.

Please know we don’t make this decision out of fear, but out of love, and we ask for your continued support.

Chad"