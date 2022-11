Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 07:35 Hits: 3

The staffers of Apple Daily are involved in a landmark case under a Beijing-imposed national security law. The Hong Kong news outlet was a vocal critic of the Chinese government until it collapsed last year.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-apple-daily-reporters-plead-guilty-to-collusion/a-63837122?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf