Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 08:25 Hits: 5

The US vice president's rare visit to the Palawan island comes after she pledged her country's support to the Philippines in any naval confrontation with China.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/philippines-harris-visits-island-near-china-claimed-waters/a-63837158?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf