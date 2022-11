Category: World Published on Tuesday, 22 November 2022 07:23 Hits: 4

King Charles III hosts South African President Cyril Ramaphosa from Tuesday for his first state visit since ascending the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The three-day trip will be aimed at "celebrating cooperation" between South Africa and its former colonial power.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221122-charles-iii-hosts-first-state-visit-as-king-aiming-to-bolster-south-africa-ties