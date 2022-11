Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 15:57 Hits: 4

The Japanese government’s new stimulus package will increase the country’s debt, which already exceeds 250% of GDP, even further. The United Kingdom’s recent implosion should serve as a cautionary tale for Japanese policymakers, who must take steps to reduce unsustainable debt levels before bond markets turn on them.

