Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 16:51 Hits: 4

Ukraine’s European neighbors will need to make a major financial commitment to help rebuild its economy after the war. Fortunately, as the legacy of the post-World War II Marshall Plan shows, investing in Ukraine's future will also serve Europe's own long-term interests.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-necessity-of-reconstruction-investment-by-nancy-qian-1-2022-11