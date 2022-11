Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 10:41 Hits: 1

The UN's nuclear watchdog has said that Ukraine narrowly escaped disaster after the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine was targeted by shelling over the weekend.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/ukraine-nuclear-plant-zaporizhzhya-russia-strikes-disaster/32140287.html