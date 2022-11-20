Jim Jordan threatens to investigate newly-appointed special counsel in ongoing probe of Donald Trump

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 17:10 Hits: 0

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) threatened to investigate special counsel Jack Smith after he was appointed to lead an investigation into former President Donald Trump's misuse of government documents and his effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election.

During an interview with Jordan on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo wondered why Attorney General Merrick Garland had not also appointed a special counsel to look into President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

"Well, I think it's just one more example of just how political the Justice Department has become," Jordan replied.

Jordan took aim at Smith because he had discussions about opening investigations into conservative non-profits during President Barack Obama's term. But the investigations never moved forward.

"In our report, we found the Department of Justice was trying to find ways to prosecute the very people who Obama's IRS targeted," Jordan claimed. "And, Maria, guess who was the lead person at the Justice Department looking for ways to target and prosecute the very people Lois Lerner went after? Jack Smith! The guy Merrick Garland just named the special counsel to go after President Trump."

Jordan pointed to the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election as evidence of a broad pattern of political investigations.

"They suppressed the Hunter Biden story just days before the most important election we have and in 2022, 91 days before the midterm election, they raided President Trump's home and then, this week, three days after President Trump announces he's running for president ... guess what? Merrick Garland says we're going to put in as the special counsel the very individual who was at the Justice Department and was looking for ways to prosecute the people Lois Lerner and Obama's IRS targeted."

"If that's not a political Justice Department, I don't know what is!" he exclaimed. "So, this is why we're going to look into this issue. And we're going to get to the bottom of everything they've been doing at the politicized DOJ."

