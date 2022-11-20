Donald Trump and Mike Pence 'cheated history' by refusing to testify: January 6th Committee member

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 18:10 Hits: 0

Former President Donald Trump and ex-Vice President Mike Pence have both refused to cooperate with the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Trump was served with a subpoena in October and Pence's testimony was requested earlier this month. Neither man, however, has been willing to share their side of what happened during the Trump-inspired insurrection.

On Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, Committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-California) expressed disappointment over Trump and Pence having declined to cooperate.

"Does the refusal of the vice president and the former president to comply with your investigation in any way impede the impact or outcome?" CBS host Margaret Brennan asked Lofgren

Lofgren replied that while the two estranged men "cheated history" by ignoring Congress, the Committee will complete its probe and release its findings before the end of 2022.

"Well, we wish they had come in. Certainly, other presidents have come in when asked by the Congress, including Gerald Ford, Teddy Roosevelt, many others. It is almost Thanksgiving and the Committee turns into a pumpkin at the end of December, so we don't have time to litigate this. But I think they've cheated history and they should have done otherwise," Lofgren said.

"We, on the other hand, have received substantial information from other sources," she continued. "We're in the process of, as I'm sure you know, writing our report."

