Death Toll From Indonesia's Quake Rises to 46

At least 46 people were killed and about 700 others injured after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java province on Monday.

The quake has also caused heavy damages to hundreds of houses, buildings and infrastructure facilities. The tremors were strongly felt in the national capital Jakarta.

"The number of casualties reaches 46 now and there are about 700 others injured," head of the national agency for disaster management and mitigation Suharyanto said.

Hundreds of wounded persons were treated at hospitals in the district of Cianjur in the western province. The district is one of the hardest-hit areas in the earthquake, according to the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

Over 1,400 residents fled their homes and took shelters as their houses were destroyed by the tremors, said Nena Fatimah, senior officer at the data and information unit of the district's disaster management and mitigation.

Rescuers have been deployed to the quake-affected area to search and rescue the quake victims, said Joshua Banjarnahor, the spokesperson of the provincial search and rescue office.

The quake struck at 13:21 Jakarta time with the epicenter located at 10 km southwest of the district of Cianjur in West Java province, and with a depth of 10 km.

