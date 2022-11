Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 06:03 Hits: 0

Almost a year after violent mass protests in Kazakhstan, the country has reelected its incumbent president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He has distanced himself from his predecessor and promised reforms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-era-for-kazakhstan-s-reelected-president/a-63822032?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf