Published on Monday, 21 November 2022

Previous lucrative deals clinched by German software giant SAP in South Africa have returned to haunt the company. A proposal by a graft investigating agency could see SAP forced to repay millions of euros.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/german-firm-sap-faces-payback-bill-in-south-africa/a-63795793?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf