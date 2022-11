Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 07:19 Hits: 3

Fresh from their maiden Africa Cup of Nations win, Senegal's Lions of Teranga kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, bidding to become the first African nation to progress beyond the quarter-finals at a football World Cup. FRANCE 24's Sam Bradpiece, Elimane Ndao and Sarah Sakho spoke to buoyant fans in the streets of Dakar.

