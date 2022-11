Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 10:15 Hits: 2

A shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake shook Indonesia's main island Java on Monday, killing at least 44 people and injuring hundreds, local officials said, with buildings damaged and a landslide triggered.

