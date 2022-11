Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 11:50 Hits: 5

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Two buses were set on fire on Monday in South Africa's Cape Town as local taxi associations embarked on a two-day strike to protest against a termination of an incentive program. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/21/buses-set-on-fire-in-south-africa039s-cape-town-as-taxi-strike-starts