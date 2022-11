Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 13:04 Hits: 0

The G20 and international financial institutions still have not created a pandemic preparedness and response framework capable of managing the next global health crisis. Fortunately, some low- and middle-income countries are pioneering new models for filling the gaps.

