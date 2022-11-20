Nancy Pelosi condemns the 'shameless bigotry' of 'MAGA Republicans' against transgender Americans

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 18:40 Hits: 3

Outgoing United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) on Sunday condemned violent right-wing rhetoric following Saturday night's massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado that left five people dead and eighteen others injured. It was the 601st mass shooting of 2022.

Sunday is Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the lives of trans victims of hate crimes.

Pelosi said in a statement published by her office that "as our nation marks Transgender Day of Remembrance, the House Democratic Caucus mourns the countless Americans stolen away by the scourge of transphobic violence, a crisis that continues to disproportionately harm trans people of color. Today, and every day, let us offer comfort to grieving loved ones, honor the memory of those killed and continue fighting to save lives from the wicked forces of hate."

Pelosi specifically mentioned Ex-President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement, which is a cesspool of conspiracy theories, propaganda, and vitriol that frequently scapegoatsLGBTQ+ individuals and communities:

That fight remains more urgent than ever, as right-wing extremists target transgender Americans’ most fundamental rights and freedoms. Whether spouting dangerous rhetoric from cable news desks or openly bullying schoolchildren from the halls of power, MAGA Republicans are cruelly undermining the safety and well-being of our transgender community. Horrified by such shameless bigotry, House Democrats are proud to march alongside our trans friends, neighbors and siblings as we work to uphold justice and dignity for all. That is why we enacted fully-inclusive federal hate crime protections with the historic Matthew Shepard and James Byrd, Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. And it is why the Democratic House has twice passed the Equality Act, landmark legislation extending the full protections of the Civil Rights Act to LGBTQ Americans.

Pelosi added that she is "heartbroken for so many beautiful souls murdered by hate and guided by relentless activists across the country, let us renew our resolve to build the future that our children deserve. Together, we will forge a safer, more just America – one where all of its people can freely and proudly exercise their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

The suspected gunman was subdued by two patrons and taken into custody by law enforcement. Frank Figliuzzi, a former assistant director for counterintelligence at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, was confounded on MSNBC over how the assailant – who may have called in a bomb threat before the attack – was able to obtain his weapons.

