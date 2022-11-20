Qatar and Ecuador to Kick-off FIFA World Cup

Category: World Published on Sunday, 20 November 2022 17:10 Hits: 4

The match between Qatar and Ecuador will kick off this Sunday the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, the top football event that will capture the attention of young and old around the world until December 18.

As is known, the host country earned its right to participate in the World Cup by being the host country, while Ecuador overcame the South American qualifiers, considered by many as the most difficult in the world.

This match will be officiated by Italian referee Daniele Orsato at the Al Bayt stadium, being also the first game of Group A, which includes the Netherlands and Senegal.

Ecuador face Qatar in the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup opener this evening, in what will be their fourth appearance at the tournament in history.



Find out how Ecuador has been using FIFA funding to support its next generation of male and female footballers:

Despite all the problems faced by Ecuador since it obtained the qualification due to the nationality of its player Byron Castillo, La Tri has among the players selected to play in the World Cup, players who play in Europe, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Türkiye and in the local soccer.

Ecuador is coached by Gustavo Alfaro, who is expected to have Alexander Domínguez, Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié and Pervis Estupiñán in the lineup, as well as Alan Franco, Carlos Gruezo and Moisés Caicedo, together with Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra and Enner Valencia.

Three days before the #FIFAWorldCup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino attended the Generation Amazing Youth Festival in Doha.



The festival, organised by @GA4Good, brings together more than 300 international students to celebrate the power of football in changing the world.

For their part, Qatar will be led by coach Felix Sanchez and will feature Saad Al Sheeb, Pedro Miguel, Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan and Homam Ahmed, Karim Boudiaf, Abdelaziz Hatem and Hassan Al Heidos and Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.





