Russia Denounces Ukrainian Attack on Zaporiyia Nuclear Plant

The Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday denounced a shelling of the Zaporiyia nuclear power plant by Ukrainian forces.

According to data provided by the Russian side, Kiev launched at least 12 high-caliber projectiles, eight of which hit block 5 and special pavilion 2, another three hit between blocks 4 and 5, and one hit the roof of pavilion 2.

Also, the statement of the Defense Ministry claims that the shells were launched from Marganets, in the city of Dnepropetrovsk, which is under Kiev's control.

UPDATE: Since this morning, shelling at the site of Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (#ZNPP) has stopped. There has been damage to parts of the site, but no radiation release or loss of power. IAEA experts will conduct an assessment tomorrow.

However, the agency said that so far the radiation in the area of the nuclear power plant is normal and that later the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom will release the results of the inspections for damage assessments.

Also, plant authorities reported that no personnel were injured as a result of the bombing.

In response to what happened, IAEA Director General Rafel Grossi on Sunday demanded that Ukrainian shelling of the plant be stopped.

"Explosions took place at the site of this important nuclear power plant, which is totally unacceptable. Whoever is behind this must stop immediately. As I have said many times before, they are playing with fire," the official said.

Since last March, the Zaporiyia plant has been under the control of Russian forces to prevent Ukraine from removing radioactive material.

This facility has six nuclear reactors and a capacity of 6,000 megawatts. It is the largest nuclear power plant on the entire European continent.

