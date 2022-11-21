The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: IAEA team set to inspect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after ‘madness’ of attacks

Category: World Hits: 3

Live: IAEA team set to inspect Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after ‘madness’ of attacks A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts on Monday are set to conduct an assessment of the shelling impact on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the head of the UN's atomic watchdog denounced the "madness" of the weekend's attacks near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and warned Russia and Ukraine that they were "playing with fire". Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221121-live-iaea-team-set-to-inspect-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-after-madness-of-attacks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version