Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 06:17 Hits: 3

A team of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts on Monday are set to conduct an assessment of the shelling impact on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as the head of the UN's atomic watchdog denounced the "madness" of the weekend's attacks near Europe's largest nuclear plant, and warned Russia and Ukraine that they were "playing with fire". Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the war in Ukraine. All times Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221121-live-iaea-team-set-to-inspect-zaporizhzhia-nuclear-plant-after-madness-of-attacks