The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Seychelles president says 'no time to wait' after COP27 deal on 'loss and damage'

Category: World Hits: 8

Seychelles president says 'no time to wait' after COP27 deal on 'loss and damage' In an interview with FRANCE 24, the president of Seychelles hailed the deal reached at the COP27 climate conference on a "loss and damage" fund for vulnerable nations as "good news". Wavel Ramkalawan said that "loss and damage" had been a long-standing request of small island states like his, but added that the key now was implementation and funding. "I hope that this good news is translated into reality immediately, because the world doesn't have time to wait," he said. Ramkalawan underlined that the islands of his archipelago face a very real risk of disappearance if no serious action is taken against climate change.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20221121-seychelles-president-says-no-time-to-wait-after-cop27-deal-on-loss-and-damage

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version