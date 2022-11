Category: World Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 10:02 Hits: 7

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal ruled on Monday that the decision to release former President Jacob Zuma on early medical parole was "unlawful" and that he should return to prison to finish his sentence for contempt of court. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/21/south-african-court-orders-zuma-back-to-jail-after-ruling-medical-parole-was-unlawful