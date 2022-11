Category: World Published on Friday, 18 November 2022 20:00 Hits: 1

In material terms, such as trade, globalization may be faltering. But soccer’s soaring popularity hints at a better view of globalization, one that bends upward.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2022/1118/The-World-Cup-runneth-over?icid=rss