Published on Friday, 18 November 2022

Firmness and unity on the part of the West are essential to Ukraine’s defense and Russia’s defeat, which may decide the fate of the world for decades. But the recent explosion in Poland triggered an astonishing sequence of events, driven by astonishing bungling by everyone but the Americans.

