The World Cup’s Education Goal

After the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan 15 months ago, its leaders broke their promise to allow girls to continue pursuing secondary education. To persuade the regime to reverse course, the international community will need to leverage the influence of other predominantly Muslim countries, including tournament host Qatar.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/world-cup-qatar-push-taliban-end-ban-girls-education-by-gordon-brown-and-yasmine-sherif-2022-11

